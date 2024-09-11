Cubs visit the Dodgers on 8-game road win streak

Chicago Cubs (75-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (75-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-59, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (2-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-4, 7.79 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -169, Cubs +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep an eight-game road win streak going when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has an 86-59 record overall and a 47-27 record in home games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Chicago has a 37-37 record on the road and a 75-70 record overall. The Cubs have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.74.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cubs are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 83 extra base hits (30 doubles, seven triples and 46 home runs). Mookie Betts is 14-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

