Contreras leads Brewers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (86-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-66, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -134, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after William Contreras had four hits on Friday in a 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Milwaukee has an 88-66 record overall and a 44-32 record at home. The Brewers rank seventh in the NL with 174 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Arizona is 86-68 overall and 44-35 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 46-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras has 37 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Garrett Mitchell is 9-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks second on the Diamondbacks with 57 extra base hits (22 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs). Christian Walker is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .298 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

