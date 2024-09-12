Connecticut faces Phoenix following Mabrey’s 26-point showing

Connecticut Sun (26-10, 13-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (17-19, 9-9 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (26-10, 13-6 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (17-19, 9-9 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun plays the Phoenix Mercury after Marina Mabrey scored 26 points in the Sun’s 86-66 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Mercury have gone 10-8 at home. Phoenix has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sun are 13-5 on the road. Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA scoring 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 9.6.

Phoenix is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sun defeated the Mercury 96-69 in their last meeting on July 14. Rachel Banham led the Sun with 24 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.