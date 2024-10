Rockies longtime player Charlie Blackmon takes a final curtain call before his retirement

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon trotted out to center field all alone and stood above the giant No. 19 that…

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon trotted out to center field all alone and stood above the giant No. 19 that was etched into the grass at Coors Field.

The longtime Colorado Rockies player known for his bushy beard tipped his cap to the cheering fans one last time on Sunday before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was Charlie Blackmon Day at the ballpark as the four-time All-Star waved goodbye to the game after 14 seasons with the Rockies, the only team he’s ever known. Blackmon was back in a familiar spot on the lineup card, too — starting in center field and batting leadoff. This was the first time he’s been in center in six years.

“Literally, the best teammate I’ve ever had,” third baseman Ryan McMahon said. “He’s the most unselfish person I’ve been around. The total pro’s pro.”

A second-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2008, Blackmon blossomed into one of just 50 players in major league history to amass more than 1,800 hits, 325 doubles, 225 home runs, 65 triples and 800 RBIs. He was the NL batting champion in 2017 when he hit .331. He leaves as the franchise’s leader in triples (68) and second behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton in games (1,624), runs (996), doubles (334) and total bases (2,956).

Blackmon long has been a fan favorite — along with his catchy walk-up song, “Your Love,” by The Outfield, which never failed to get the crowd singing along. Not only that, but his determined play earned respect from dugout to dugout.

“For me, he’s everything I would want in a baseball player — outside of that big, old, ugly beard,” cracked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, whose playoff-bound team closed out the regular season with a 2-1 win. “You look at the last, call it 10 to 12 years, he’s one of probably my top five players I’ve enjoyed watching play.”

This sunny afternoon was all about Blackmon. His wife, Ashley, and two young kids, Josie and Wyatt, joined him on the field for a pregame ceremony, where he was presented with a plaque. He also received a Toyota truck that had been perched on top of a sign in left field. His kids each threw a pitch to him.

“The organization’s done a really good job, just far exceeded expectations of celebrating the week and the moment,” said Blackmon, who finished his career hitting .293 with 227 homers and 801 RBIs. “It’s just been really incredible for me and my family.”

On the way into the park, a fan held up a sign that read, “Let Chuck pitch.” That didn’t happen and wasn’t in the plans, manager Bud Black said before the game. He asked Blackmon if he wanted to carry out the lineup card to the umpires, but Blackmon politely declined.

After all, he had a game to get prepare for.

Black did have a emotional meeting with Blackmon in his office before first pitch.

“We hugged,” Black said. “And then we sort of pulled away, and we smiled at each other and said: ‘Hey, I’m going to see you again. This is not it.’”

Blackmon announced his decision to retire last Monday. He’s expected to remain with the organization in a non-playing role.

Translation: He will still be around come spring training.

“We’ll be like: ‘Hey, Charlie, you’re on field four. You’ve got the outfielders,'” Black joked.

Initially, Blackmon balked at taking the field by himself for the start of the game. He doesn’t need — or crave — being the center of attention.

“I go, ‘Chuck, you’re going to run out to center, but everybody’s not going to go out there with you,’” Black recounted. “He goes, ‘How long am I going to be out there by myself?’ I’m like, ‘20, 30 seconds maybe.’ He goes, ‘OK, but not any longer than that.”

Blackmon took the field to applause and the playing of “Centerfield” by John Fogerty. His teammates — and the Dodgers — clapped for him on the top rail of the dugout. He played the first inning in center before moving over to right for the second.

“The way I play this game,” McMahon said, “it’s all based off things I’ve learned from him.”

Blackmon singled up the middle in the third inning and was subbed out for a pinch runner. He received another ovation from the fans.

“It was really cool to end on a hit,” Blackmon said. “I don’t think you could ever get tired of that feeling of getting a hit. One last time getting to savor it on the way out was really great.”

