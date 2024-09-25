Cardinals try to extend win streak, play the Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals (80-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-97, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (80-77, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-97, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -127, Rockies +106; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 60-97 overall and 36-40 in home games. The Rockies are 37-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis has gone 36-40 on the road and 80-77 overall. The Cardinals have a 47-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has a .267 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-43 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 33 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-35 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.