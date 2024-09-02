Cardinals play the Brewers after Walker’s 5-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-57, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -172, Cardinals +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers after Jordan Walker had five hits on Sunday in a 14-7 win over the Yankees.

Milwaukee is 80-57 overall and 40-25 at home. The Brewers have gone 30-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 69-68 overall and 33-36 in road games. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.17.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers have a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .281 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 80 RBI. Willy Adames is 14-for-41 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 21 home runs while slugging .456. Luken Baker is 3-for-18 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .290 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.