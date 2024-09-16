Cardinals look to end 3-game slide, play the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-75, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-75, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -142, Cardinals +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals look to stop a three-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis is 74-75 overall and 39-35 at home. The Cardinals have a 25-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 33-38 record in road games and a 71-78 record overall. The Pirates have gone 24-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 73 RBI for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 7-for-30 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has a .282 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-44 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

