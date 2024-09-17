Cardinals host the Pirates on 3-game home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-75, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-79, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-75, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (8-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (6-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -139, Pirates +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis has a 75-75 record overall and a 40-35 record at home. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .309.

Pittsburgh is 33-39 on the road and 71-79 overall. The Pirates are 33-61 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .271 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 50 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 10-for-35 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds ranks second on the Pirates with 54 extra base hits (29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs). Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Pirates: Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Ben Heller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.