Cardinals bring win streak into game against the Rockies

St. Louis Cardinals (81-77, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-98, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (8-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Rockies +109; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 36-41 record at home and a 60-98 record overall. The Rockies have hit 176 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

St. Louis is 81-77 overall and 37-40 on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 44 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 74 RBI while hitting .265 for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has 33 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 69 RBI for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 9-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

