Brewers seek to extend win streak, play the Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers (86-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-66, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -158, Brewers +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 82-66 overall and 41-33 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has gone 44-33 on the road and 86-62 overall. The Brewers have hit 167 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 31 home runs while slugging .551. Eugenio Suarez is 15-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 73 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .271 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

