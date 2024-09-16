Brewers play the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (90-59, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-63, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (90-59, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (86-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (12-6, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Milwaukee has an 86-63 record overall and a 42-29 record in home games. The Brewers have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Philadelphia has a 38-33 record in road games and a 90-59 record overall. The Phillies have a 40-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 36 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 88 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-37 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 40 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 10-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (back), Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

