Brewers play the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (87-70, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-68, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (12-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.85 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -123, Brewers +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets on Friday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 91-68 record overall and a 45-33 record at home. The Brewers have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.

New York has a 41-35 record in road games and an 87-70 record overall. The Mets are 59-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 111 RBI while hitting .251 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .271 batting average, and has 39 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 54 walks and 86 RBI. Jose Iglesias is 18-for-43 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

