Brewers host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (52-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (6-9, 4.70 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -229, Rockies +188; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies on Friday to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 41-27 record in home games and an 81-59 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

Colorado has a 52-89 record overall and a 20-52 record in road games. The Rockies are 34-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 34 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .278 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-40 with five doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles and 17 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 10-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

