Brewers host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (87-72, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-68, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday,…

New York Mets (87-72, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-68, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Brewers +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the New York Mets.

Milwaukee has a 93-68 record overall and a 47-33 record in home games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

New York has gone 41-37 in road games and 87-72 overall. The Mets have a 44-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 37 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11-for-37 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 88 RBI while hitting .241 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 18-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Sal Frelick: day-to-day (leg), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

