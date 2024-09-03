Brewers host the Cardinals, look to extend home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (69-69, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-57, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (69-69, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-2, 6.18 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (5-8, 4.59 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -148, Cardinals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee has an 81-57 record overall and a 41-25 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

St. Louis is 69-69 overall and 33-37 in road games. The Cardinals have a 42-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are up 8-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 29 home runs while slugging .474. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 18 doubles and 21 home runs while hitting .280 for the Cardinals. Luken Baker is 3-for-18 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.