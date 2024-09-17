Brazil teenager Endrick becomes Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer

MADRID (AP) — Endrick became Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Brazil forward scored with a…

MADRID (AP) — Endrick became Real Madrid’s youngest Champions League scorer on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Brazil forward scored with a shot from outside the area deep into stoppage time in Madrid’s 3-1 win over Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

At 18 years and 58 days, he surpassed former Madrid great Raúl González, who was 18 years and 113 days old when he scored a hat trick in Madrid’s 6-1 win against Ferencvárosi in 1995, according to UEFA.

Endrick came into the match in the 80th to replace Jude Bellingham.

His goal came off a breakaway that started back in the Madrid defense. The youngster made a long run and had the option to feed either Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior, but he preferred to take a low shot with his left foot. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel got his hands to the ball but couldn’t keep it from going in.

“I had passed the ball to Vini the first time, but then I felt that the best option was to take the shot and it went in,” Endrick said.

It was the first Champions League goal for the Brazilian, who went near the crowd behind the goal to celebrate close to the fans.

Rodrygo, Endrick’s Brazil teammate, joked that Endrick “was crazy” to take that shot.

“He did something that no one would have done it,” Rodrygo said. “I’m really happy for him, it’s always special to score in the Champions League.”

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Endrick showed “a lot of confidence” by attempting the shot, but joked that “I would have killed him if he had failed.”

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Endrick “had a lot of guts to take the shot.”

It was Endrick’s second goal since joining Madrid from Brazilian club Palmeiras this season. The first had come in his Madrid debut in the Spanish league.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.