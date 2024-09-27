Live Radio
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool in Premier League

The Associated Press

September 27, 2024, 6:26 AM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is back in training and is set to return to the team for the trip to Wolverhampton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot gave a positive update on Friday on the Brazil international, who has missed the last two games — big wins over Bournemouth in the league and West Ham in the League Cup — because of a hamstring injury.

“We are expecting him in the whole (practice) session today,” Slot said of Alisson. “We think he is available.”

Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the last two games.

Liverpool has won four of its opening five games in the league.

___

