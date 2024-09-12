Boston likely to shut down Liam Hendriks in attempt to return this season from Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks likely will be shut down because of forearm soreness, ending…

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks likely will be shut down because of forearm soreness, ending his attempt to return in 2024 from Tommy John surgery.

Hendriks has soreness on the outside of his forearm that isn’t connected with the surgery, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Thursday’s series opener at the New York Yankees. A scan will be reviewed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who operated last year.

“He had the MRI. Nothing structural,” Cora said. “He’s taking a look at it and he is going to let us know, but it seems like probably we’re going to shut him down.”

Cora said he will know more in the next few days.

A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was with the Chicago White Sox when he missed the start of the 2023 season while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He returned May 29, went 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five relief appearances, then had surgery on Aug. 2 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Hendriks agreed in February to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox. The 35-year-old right-hander from Australia had a 1.80 ERA over five innings in six minor league rehabilitation appearances from Aug. 18 through Sept. 5. He felt tightness after his last appearance for Triple-A Worcester at Rochester.

Hendriks is 33-34 with a 3.82 ERA and 116 saves for Minnesota (2011-13), Kansas City (2014), Toronto (2014-15), Oakland (2016-20) and the White Sox (2021-23). He was AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after returning from treatment for Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

