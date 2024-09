Betis leaves it late but two-goal finale sinks Leganes

MADRID (AP) — Vitor Roque scored on his home debut as Real Betis left it late to overcome newly promoted…

MADRID (AP) — Vitor Roque scored on his home debut as Real Betis left it late to overcome newly promoted Leganes 2-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Betis had never lost in four previous home encounters with Leganes and although it was on top for most of the match it had to wait until the last quarter to secure all three points.

Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli finally broke the deadlock with 16 minutes remaining when he turned home a cutback from Héctor Bellerin.

Substitute Roque made sure of the win four minutes from time. The 19-year-old Brazilian who joined on loan from Barcelona was on hand to bundle the loose ball home when Juan Soriano parried Ezzalzouli’s curling shot.

“I never imagined I’d score on my home debut,” Roque said. “Not in my wildest dreams did I expect to start this way.”

The result leaves Betis in ninth place, two points above Leganes.

