Ben Lively, 4 relievers combine for a 4-hitter, AL Central-leading Guardians beat Rays 2-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Lively and four relievers combined on a four-hitter, Brayan Rocchio had an RBI single for the go-ahead run and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Sunday.

The Guardians are four games ahead of second-place Kansas City in the division and reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to three.

Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and Emmanuel Clase wrapped up Cleveland’s 12th shutout. Clase finished for his career-high 45th save, taking over the major league lead from St. Louis’ Ryan Helsley and moving within one of Jose Mesa’s franchise record.

“Saves are really important because it’s allowed me to help the team the way I want, which is trying to get a championship,” Clase said through an interpreter. “That’s my responsibility. I know that’s the time I’m going to come to pitch and that’s what I have to prepare to perform.”

Lively (12-9) worked five-plus innings in his best start in seven weeks, giving up two hits in the first and two in the sixth. The right-hander struck out two before being lifted after 59 pitches, but said he didn’t mind turning the ball over to the bullpen.

“When they come in, you’re like, we’re getting this W,” Lively said. “They’re electric and it’s so cool. And Emmanuel is the best pitcher in baseball. It’s unbelievable. It’s nuts.”

Rocchio singled in Daniel Schneemann in the second, putting the Guardians ahead 1-0. They added a run in the fourth when Angel Martínez scored on a delayed double-steal attempt, despite José Ramírez being thrown out at second base.

Tampa Bay, which went 4-6 on a 10-game trip through Baltimore, Philadelphia and Cleveland, dropped 6 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot with 12 to play.

Rays starter Taj Bradley (6-11) dropped his career-high seventh straight decision, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. The righty threw 32 of his 99 pitches in the first, loading the bases before escaping unscathed.

“I don’t think Taj had the best feel for his stuff, but I was impressed with the way he navigated through it,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said.

The Guardians have the best home record in the AL at 45-27. All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan missed his third straight game with mid-low back tightness, but remains day to day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: 2B Christopher Morel (right Achilles discomfort) was not in the lineup for the second day in a row, but struck out as a pinch hitter for the final out of the game. The trade deadline acquisition from the Cubs was hurt in the series opener Thursday.

Guardians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (left hip strain), who has been on the injured list since Aug. 8, will make his second rehab start this week. The 37-year-old starter lost his first appearance for Double-A Akron, allowing two runs in three innings against Hartford.

UP NEXT

Rays: Tampa Bay hasn’t announced its starting pitchers for a three-game series against the Red Sox that begins Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Guardians: LHP Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA) takes on Twins RHP Pablo López (15-8, 3.88 ERA) in the opener of a four-game home series Monday.

