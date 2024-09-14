All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|86
|62
|.581
|—
|Baltimore
|83
|65
|.561
|3
|Boston
|74
|74
|.500
|12
|Tampa Bay
|73
|75
|.493
|13
|Toronto
|70
|78
|.473
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|64
|.568
|—
|Kansas City
|81
|67
|.547
|3
|Minnesota
|78
|69
|.531
|5½
|Detroit
|76
|72
|.514
|8
|Chicago
|33
|115
|.223
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|68
|.537
|—
|Seattle
|75
|73
|.507
|4½
|Texas
|71
|77
|.480
|8½
|Oakland
|65
|83
|.439
|14½
|Los Angeles
|60
|87
|.408
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|88
|59
|.599
|—
|New York
|81
|66
|.551
|7
|Atlanta
|80
|67
|.544
|8
|Washington
|66
|81
|.449
|22
|Miami
|55
|93
|.372
|33½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|62
|.578
|—
|Chicago
|75
|72
|.510
|10
|St. Louis
|74
|73
|.503
|11
|Cincinnati
|72
|77
|.483
|14
|Pittsburgh
|70
|77
|.476
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|60
|.592
|—
|San Diego
|83
|65
|.561
|4½
|Arizona
|82
|65
|.558
|5
|San Francisco
|72
|76
|.486
|15½
|Colorado
|56
|92
|.378
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 4, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Detroit 1, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Bello 13-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-4), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 8-6) at Toronto (Berríos 15-9), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 13-8) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 8-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Ginn 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 4, Detroit 2
Miami 6, Washington 3
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 0
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Miami 1
Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Milwaukee 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gibson 8-6) at Toronto (Berríos 15-9), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Bellozo 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 5-13), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6) at Philadelphia (Allard 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Martinez 8-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 12-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-8) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 7-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 9-8), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-5) at San Francisco (Black 0-3), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
