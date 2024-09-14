All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 86 62 .581 — Baltimore 83 65 .561 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 86 62 .581 — Baltimore 83 65 .561 3 Boston 74 74 .500 12 Tampa Bay 73 75 .493 13 Toronto 70 78 .473 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 84 64 .568 — Kansas City 81 67 .547 3 Minnesota 78 69 .531 5½ Detroit 76 72 .514 8 Chicago 33 115 .223 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 68 .537 — Seattle 75 73 .507 4½ Texas 71 77 .480 8½ Oakland 65 83 .439 14½ Los Angeles 60 87 .408 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 88 59 .599 — New York 81 66 .551 7 Atlanta 80 67 .544 8 Washington 66 81 .449 22 Miami 55 93 .372 33½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 62 .578 — Chicago 75 72 .510 10 St. Louis 74 73 .503 11 Cincinnati 72 77 .483 14 Pittsburgh 70 77 .476 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 60 .592 — San Diego 83 65 .561 4½ Arizona 82 65 .558 5 San Francisco 72 76 .486 15½ Colorado 56 92 .378 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 4, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Detroit 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Bello 13-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-4), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 8-6) at Toronto (Berríos 15-9), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 13-8) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Cleveland (Cantillo 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 8-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Ginn 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 2-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-11), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 4, Detroit 2

Miami 6, Washington 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Miami 1

Kansas City 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto 4, St. Louis 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 4

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Milwaukee 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gibson 8-6) at Toronto (Berríos 15-9), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Bellozo 2-3) at Washington (Corbin 5-13), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6) at Philadelphia (Allard 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Martinez 8-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 12-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 10-8) at Colorado (Freeland 5-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 7-5) at Arizona (Pfaadt 9-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-5) at San Francisco (Black 0-3), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

