All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 85 62 .578 — Baltimore 83 64 .565 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 85 62 .578 — Baltimore 83 64 .565 2 Boston 74 73 .503 11 Tampa Bay 72 75 .490 13 Toronto 69 78 .469 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 84 63 .571 — Kansas City 80 67 .544 4 Minnesota 78 68 .534 5½ Detroit 75 72 .510 9 Chicago 33 114 .224 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 68 .534 — Seattle 74 73 .503 4½ Texas 71 76 .483 7½ Oakland 64 83 .435 14½ Los Angeles 60 86 .411 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 88 58 .603 — New York 80 66 .548 8 Atlanta 79 67 .541 9 Washington 65 81 .445 23 Miami 55 92 .374 33½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 62 .575 — Chicago 75 71 .514 9 St. Louis 74 72 .507 10 Cincinnati 71 77 .480 14 Pittsburgh 70 76 .479 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 59 .596 — Arizona 82 64 .562 5 San Diego 82 65 .558 5½ San Francisco 72 75 .490 15½ Colorado 55 92 .374 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2

Arizona 14, Texas 4

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Colorado 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 4

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3, 11 innings

Oakland 5, Houston 4

Seattle 5, San Diego 2

Thursday’s Games

Colorado 4, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Eflin 10-8) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Toronto (Gausman 12-11), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 6-9) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Basso 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-11), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Kikuchi 8-9) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2

Arizona 14, Texas 4

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 5, Atlanta 1

Detroit 7, Colorado 4

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 13, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Chicago Cubs 8

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 4, Detroit 2

Miami 6, Washington 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 8-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-6) at Washington (Herz 3-7), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Toronto (Gausman 12-11), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-7), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 7-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 12-11) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

