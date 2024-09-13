All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|62
|.578
|—
|Baltimore
|83
|64
|.565
|2
|Boston
|74
|73
|.503
|11
|Tampa Bay
|72
|75
|.490
|13
|Toronto
|69
|78
|.469
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|63
|.571
|—
|Kansas City
|80
|67
|.544
|4
|Minnesota
|78
|68
|.534
|5½
|Detroit
|75
|72
|.510
|9
|Chicago
|33
|114
|.224
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|68
|.534
|—
|Seattle
|74
|73
|.503
|4½
|Texas
|71
|76
|.483
|7½
|Oakland
|64
|83
|.435
|14½
|Los Angeles
|60
|86
|.411
|18
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|88
|58
|.603
|—
|New York
|80
|66
|.548
|8
|Atlanta
|79
|67
|.541
|9
|Washington
|65
|81
|.445
|23
|Miami
|55
|92
|.374
|33½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|62
|.575
|—
|Chicago
|75
|71
|.514
|9
|St. Louis
|74
|72
|.507
|10
|Cincinnati
|71
|77
|.480
|14
|Pittsburgh
|70
|76
|.479
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|59
|.596
|—
|Arizona
|82
|64
|.562
|5
|San Diego
|82
|65
|.558
|5½
|San Francisco
|72
|75
|.490
|15½
|Colorado
|55
|92
|.374
|32½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2
Arizona 14, Texas 4
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 7, Colorado 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 4
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3, 11 innings
Oakland 5, Houston 4
Seattle 5, San Diego 2
Thursday’s Games
Colorado 4, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 5, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Eflin 10-8) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Toronto (Gausman 12-11), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 6-9) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Basso 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-11), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Kikuchi 8-9) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Toronto 2
Arizona 14, Texas 4
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 5, Atlanta 1
Detroit 7, Colorado 4
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 5, San Diego 2
San Francisco 13, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Chicago Cubs 8
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 4, Detroit 2
Miami 6, Washington 3
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 8-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-7), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-6) at Washington (Herz 3-7), 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Toronto (Gausman 12-11), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-3) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-7), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 7-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 12-11) at San Francisco (Webb 12-9), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
