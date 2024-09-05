All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|81
|60
|.574
|—
|New York
|80
|60
|.571
|½
|Boston
|70
|70
|.500
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|Toronto
|67
|74
|.475
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|60
|.571
|—
|Minnesota
|75
|64
|.540
|4½
|Kansas City
|76
|65
|.539
|4½
|Detroit
|70
|70
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|32
|109
|.227
|48½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|64
|.540
|—
|Seattle
|70
|70
|.500
|5½
|Texas
|67
|73
|.479
|8½
|Oakland
|61
|79
|.436
|14½
|Los Angeles
|58
|81
|.417
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|83
|56
|.597
|—
|Atlanta
|76
|63
|.547
|7
|New York
|76
|64
|.543
|7½
|Washington
|62
|77
|.446
|21
|Miami
|52
|87
|.374
|31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|59
|.579
|—
|Chicago
|72
|68
|.514
|9
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|10
|Cincinnati
|67
|73
|.479
|14
|Pittsburgh
|65
|74
|.468
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|56
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|80
|61
|.567
|4½
|Arizona
|79
|61
|.564
|5
|San Francisco
|68
|72
|.486
|16
|Colorado
|51
|89
|.364
|33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 9, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 12, Houston 5
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1
Texas 10, N.Y. Yankees 6
L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Seattle 16, Oakland 3
San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Brown 11-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 13-8) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-9), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 6-2) at Oakland (Estes 6-6), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Texas (Bradford 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9
St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Arizona 8, San Francisco 7
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2
Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings
Cincinnati 12, Houston 5
Chicago Cubs 12, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Houston (Brown 11-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6) at Miami (Oller 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 9-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-10) at Atlanta (López 8-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-6) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.