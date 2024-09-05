All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 60 .574 — New York 80 60 .571 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 81 60 .574 — New York 80 60 .571 ½ Boston 70 70 .500 10½ Tampa Bay 69 70 .496 11 Toronto 67 74 .475 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 80 60 .571 — Minnesota 75 64 .540 4½ Kansas City 76 65 .539 4½ Detroit 70 70 .500 10 Chicago 32 109 .227 48½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 64 .540 — Seattle 70 70 .500 5½ Texas 67 73 .479 8½ Oakland 61 79 .436 14½ Los Angeles 58 81 .417 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 83 56 .597 — Atlanta 76 63 .547 7 New York 76 64 .543 7½ Washington 62 77 .446 21 Miami 52 87 .374 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 59 .579 — Chicago 72 68 .514 9 St. Louis 71 69 .507 10 Cincinnati 67 73 .479 14 Pittsburgh 65 74 .468 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 56 .600 — San Diego 80 61 .567 4½ Arizona 79 61 .564 5 San Francisco 68 72 .486 16 Colorado 51 89 .364 33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 9, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 1

Cincinnati 12, Houston 5

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Seattle 16, Oakland 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Brown 11-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 13-8) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-9), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-2) at Oakland (Estes 6-6), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Texas (Bradford 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 2

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 10, Toronto 9

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 7

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 2

Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings

Cincinnati 12, Houston 5

Chicago Cubs 12, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

San Diego 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Houston (Brown 11-7) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-0) at San Francisco (Snell 2-3), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 11-6) at Miami (Oller 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 9-11) at Pittsburgh (Falter 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-10) at Atlanta (López 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-6) at San Diego (Pérez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

