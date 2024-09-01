All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 79 57 .581 — Baltimore 78 59 .569 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 79 57 .581 — Baltimore 78 59 .569 1½ Boston 70 66 .515 9 Tampa Bay 67 68 .496 11½ Toronto 67 71 .486 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 77 59 .566 — Kansas City 75 62 .547 2½ Minnesota 73 62 .541 3½ Detroit 69 68 .504 8½ Chicago 31 106 .226 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 74 62 .544 — Seattle 69 67 .507 5 Texas 64 72 .471 10 Oakland 59 77 .434 15 Los Angeles 56 80 .412 18

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 80 56 .588 — Atlanta 74 62 .544 6 New York 72 64 .529 8 Washington 61 75 .449 19 Miami 50 86 .368 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 80 56 .588 — Chicago 70 66 .515 10 St. Louis 68 68 .500 12 Cincinnati 64 73 .467 16½ Pittsburgh 63 72 .467 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 54 .603 — Arizona 76 60 .559 6 San Diego 77 61 .558 6 San Francisco 68 69 .496 14½ Colorado 51 86 .372 31½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Oakland 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 3

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4

Detroit 2, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 15, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Baltimore 5

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-10), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Cleveland (Cobb 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 12-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 7-7) at Houston (Blanco 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Texas (Pennington 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 10-7) at L.A. Angels (Dana 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 14, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4

Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6

Colorado 7, Baltimore 5

Miami 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Myers 6-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-2) at Washington (Parker 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-10), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Cleveland (Cobb 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 12-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

