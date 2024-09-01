All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|57
|.581
|—
|Baltimore
|78
|59
|.569
|1½
|Boston
|70
|66
|.515
|9
|Tampa Bay
|67
|68
|.496
|11½
|Toronto
|67
|71
|.486
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|59
|.566
|—
|Kansas City
|75
|62
|.547
|2½
|Minnesota
|73
|62
|.541
|3½
|Detroit
|69
|68
|.504
|8½
|Chicago
|31
|106
|.226
|46½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|62
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|69
|67
|.507
|5
|Texas
|64
|72
|.471
|10
|Oakland
|59
|77
|.434
|15
|Los Angeles
|56
|80
|.412
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|80
|56
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|74
|62
|.544
|6
|New York
|72
|64
|.529
|8
|Washington
|61
|75
|.449
|19
|Miami
|50
|86
|.368
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|80
|56
|.588
|—
|Chicago
|70
|66
|.515
|10
|St. Louis
|68
|68
|.500
|12
|Cincinnati
|64
|73
|.467
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|72
|.467
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|82
|54
|.603
|—
|Arizona
|76
|60
|.559
|6
|San Diego
|77
|61
|.558
|6
|San Francisco
|68
|69
|.496
|14½
|Colorado
|51
|86
|.372
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Oakland 9, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5, Colorado 3
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4
Detroit 2, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 15, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Colorado 7, Baltimore 5
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-10), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Cleveland (Cobb 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 12-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 7-7) at Houston (Blanco 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Texas (Pennington 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 10-7) at L.A. Angels (Dana 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 14, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 3
Tampa Bay 11, San Diego 4
Pittsburgh 3, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 6
Colorado 7, Baltimore 5
Miami 4, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee (Myers 6-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-2) at Washington (Parker 7-8), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 8-10), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Cleveland (Cobb 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 12-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Francisco (Webb 11-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-1) at Arizona (Pfaadt 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-6), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
