All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|Baltimore
|82
|61
|.573
|½
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|10
|Tampa Bay
|70
|72
|.493
|12
|Toronto
|68
|75
|.476
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|81
|61
|.570
|—
|Kansas City
|78
|65
|.545
|3½
|Minnesota
|76
|66
|.535
|5
|Detroit
|72
|71
|.503
|9½
|Chicago
|32
|111
|.224
|49½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|65
|.542
|—
|Seattle
|72
|71
|.503
|5½
|Texas
|69
|74
|.483
|8½
|Oakland
|62
|81
|.434
|15½
|Los Angeles
|59
|83
|.415
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|85
|57
|.599
|—
|New York
|78
|64
|.549
|7
|Atlanta
|77
|65
|.542
|8
|Washington
|64
|78
|.451
|21
|Miami
|53
|89
|.373
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|60
|.577
|—
|Chicago
|72
|70
|.507
|10
|St. Louis
|72
|70
|.507
|10
|Cincinnati
|68
|75
|.476
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|66
|76
|.465
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|57
|.599
|—
|San Diego
|81
|63
|.563
|5
|Arizona
|79
|64
|.552
|6½
|San Francisco
|70
|73
|.490
|15½
|Colorado
|53
|90
|.371
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Atlanta 3, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 0
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, St. Louis 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 7, Detroit 6, 13 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Detroit 2, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Houston 11, Arizona 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 2, Seattle 0
Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Toronto 9, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Littell 5-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 13-7), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at Boston (Bello 12-7), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 11-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Dana 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Oakland (Ginn 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 11-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 11-6), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 16, Miami 2
Houston 8, Arizona 0
Seattle 6, St. Louis 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 0
Houston 11, Arizona 5
Miami 9, Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 2
St. Louis 2, Seattle 0
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 6, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 5
San Francisco 6, San Diego 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-12) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 11-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 11-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.