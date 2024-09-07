All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 82 60 .577 — Baltimore 82 61 .573 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 82 60 .577 — Baltimore 82 61 .573 ½ Boston 72 70 .507 10 Tampa Bay 70 72 .493 12 Toronto 68 75 .476 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 81 61 .570 — Kansas City 78 65 .545 3½ Minnesota 76 66 .535 5 Detroit 72 71 .503 9½ Chicago 32 111 .224 49½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 65 .542 — Seattle 72 71 .503 5½ Texas 69 74 .483 8½ Oakland 62 81 .434 15½ Los Angeles 59 83 .415 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 85 57 .599 — New York 78 64 .549 7 Atlanta 77 65 .542 8 Washington 64 78 .451 21 Miami 53 89 .373 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 82 60 .577 — Chicago 72 70 .507 10 St. Louis 72 70 .507 10 Cincinnati 68 75 .476 14½ Pittsburgh 66 76 .465 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 57 .599 — San Diego 81 63 .563 5 Arizona 79 64 .552 6½ San Francisco 70 73 .490 15½ Colorado 53 90 .371 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0

Atlanta 3, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 0

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, St. Louis 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 7, Detroit 6, 13 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Detroit 2, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Houston 11, Arizona 5

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 0

Boston 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Toronto 9, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Littell 5-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 13-7), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-14) at Boston (Bello 12-7), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 11-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Dana 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 4-13), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Oakland (Ginn 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 11-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 11-6), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 16, Miami 2

Houston 8, Arizona 0

Seattle 6, St. Louis 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Cincinnati 0

Houston 11, Arizona 5

Miami 9, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 5, Colorado 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 0

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 6, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 5

San Francisco 6, San Diego 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-6) at Atlanta (Sale 16-3), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-12) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Aguiar 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 10-6), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Johnson 0-0) at Miami (Cabrera 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-12) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 9-8), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 11-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 11-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.