All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 94 68 .580 — y-Baltimore 91 71 .562 3 Boston 81 81 .500 13 Tampa Bay 80 82 .494 14 Toronto 74 88 .457 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 92 69 .571 — y-Detroit 86 76 .531 6½ y-Kansas City 86 76 .531 6½ Minnesota 82 80 .506 10½ Chicago 41 121 .253 51½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 88 73 .547 — Seattle 85 77 .525 3½ Texas 78 84 .481 10½ Oakland 69 93 .426 19½ Los Angeles 63 99 .389 25½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 95 67 .586 — y-Atlanta 89 73 .549 6 y-New York 89 73 .549 6 Washington 71 91 .438 24 Miami 62 100 .383 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 93 69 .574 — Chicago 83 79 .512 10 St. Louis 83 79 .512 10 Cincinnati 77 85 .475 16 Pittsburgh 76 86 .469 17

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 64 .605 — y-San Diego 93 69 .574 5 Arizona 89 73 .549 9 San Francisco 80 82 .494 18 Colorado 61 101 .377 37

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 0

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 4

Miami 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Houston at Cleveland, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Miami 3, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia 6, Washington 3

Arizona 11, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

