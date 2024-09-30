All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|94
|68
|.580
|—
|y-Baltimore
|91
|71
|.562
|3
|Boston
|81
|81
|.500
|13
|Tampa Bay
|80
|82
|.494
|14
|Toronto
|74
|88
|.457
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|92
|69
|.571
|—
|y-Detroit
|86
|76
|.531
|6½
|y-Kansas City
|86
|76
|.531
|6½
|Minnesota
|82
|80
|.506
|10½
|Chicago
|41
|121
|.253
|51½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|88
|73
|.547
|—
|Seattle
|85
|77
|.525
|3½
|Texas
|78
|84
|.481
|10½
|Oakland
|69
|93
|.426
|19½
|Los Angeles
|63
|99
|.389
|25½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|95
|67
|.586
|—
|y-Atlanta
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|y-New York
|89
|73
|.549
|6
|Washington
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Miami
|62
|100
|.383
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|93
|69
|.574
|—
|Chicago
|83
|79
|.512
|10
|St. Louis
|83
|79
|.512
|10
|Cincinnati
|77
|85
|.475
|16
|Pittsburgh
|76
|86
|.469
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|64
|.605
|—
|y-San Diego
|93
|69
|.574
|5
|Arizona
|89
|73
|.549
|9
|San Francisco
|80
|82
|.494
|18
|Colorado
|61
|101
|.377
|37
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 0
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 4
Miami 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Houston at Cleveland, canc.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1
Miami 3, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia 6, Washington 3
Arizona 11, San Diego 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 4
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7, 1st game
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
