All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 92 65 .586 — z-Baltimore 87 70 .554 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 92 65 .586 — z-Baltimore 87 70 .554 5 Boston 80 78 .506 12½ Tampa Bay 78 79 .497 14 Toronto 73 85 .462 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 91 67 .576 — Detroit 83 74 .529 7½ Kansas City 83 74 .529 7½ Minnesota 81 76 .516 9½ Chicago 37 120 .236 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 86 72 .544 — Seattle 81 77 .513 5 Texas 74 83 .471 11½ Oakland 68 89 .433 17½ Los Angeles 63 94 .401 22½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 93 65 .589 — New York 87 70 .554 5½ Atlanta 86 71 .548 6½ Washington 69 88 .439 23½ Miami 58 99 .369 34½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 90 67 .573 — Chicago 81 77 .513 9½ St. Louis 80 77 .510 10 Cincinnati 76 82 .481 14½ Pittsburgh 73 84 .465 17

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 93 64 .592 — San Diego 91 66 .580 2 Arizona 87 71 .551 6½ San Francisco 79 79 .500 14½ Colorado 60 97 .382 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 5, Texas 4

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 13-11) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 8-9) at Detroit (Montero 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Eflin 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 13-11), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 6-3) at Oakland (Basso 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Minnesota 1

St. Louis 7, Colorado 3

San Francisco 11, Arizona 0

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-9), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Colorado (Gomber 5-11), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Black 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 14-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 13-7), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

