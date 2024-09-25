All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|65
|.586
|—
|z-Baltimore
|87
|70
|.554
|5
|Boston
|80
|78
|.506
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|79
|.497
|14
|Toronto
|73
|85
|.462
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|91
|67
|.576
|—
|Detroit
|83
|74
|.529
|7½
|Kansas City
|83
|74
|.529
|7½
|Minnesota
|81
|76
|.516
|9½
|Chicago
|37
|120
|.236
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|86
|72
|.544
|—
|Seattle
|81
|77
|.513
|5
|Texas
|74
|83
|.471
|11½
|Oakland
|68
|89
|.433
|17½
|Los Angeles
|63
|94
|.401
|22½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|93
|65
|.589
|—
|New York
|87
|70
|.554
|5½
|Atlanta
|86
|71
|.548
|6½
|Washington
|69
|88
|.439
|23½
|Miami
|58
|99
|.369
|34½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|90
|67
|.573
|—
|Chicago
|81
|77
|.513
|9½
|St. Louis
|80
|77
|.510
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|82
|.481
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|84
|.465
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|64
|.592
|—
|San Diego
|91
|66
|.580
|2
|Arizona
|87
|71
|.551
|6½
|San Francisco
|79
|79
|.500
|14½
|Colorado
|60
|97
|.382
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 5, Texas 4
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle (Kirby 13-11) at Houston (Kikuchi 9-9), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-9) at Detroit (Montero 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Eflin 10-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 13-11), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 6-3) at Oakland (Basso 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 1, Washington 0, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Minnesota 1
St. Louis 7, Colorado 3
San Francisco 11, Arizona 0
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Assad 7-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 11-9), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Cantillo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Washington (Herz 4-8), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 9-3) at Atlanta (Sale 18-3), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-8) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-5), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-9) at Colorado (Gomber 5-11), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Black 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 13-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 14-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 13-7), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
