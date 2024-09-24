All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|64
|.590
|—
|Baltimore
|86
|70
|.551
|6
|Boston
|79
|78
|.503
|13½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|78
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|73
|84
|.465
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|67
|.573
|—
|Detroit
|82
|74
|.526
|7½
|Kansas City
|82
|74
|.526
|7½
|Minnesota
|81
|75
|.519
|8½
|Chicago
|36
|120
|.231
|53½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|85
|72
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|81
|76
|.516
|4
|Texas
|74
|82
|.474
|10½
|Oakland
|67
|89
|.429
|17½
|Los Angeles
|63
|93
|.404
|21½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Philadelphia
|93
|64
|.592
|—
|New York
|87
|69
|.558
|5½
|Atlanta
|85
|71
|.545
|7½
|Washington
|69
|87
|.442
|23½
|Miami
|57
|99
|.365
|35½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|89
|67
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|80
|77
|.510
|9½
|St. Louis
|79
|77
|.506
|10
|Cincinnati
|76
|81
|.484
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|83
|.468
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|93
|63
|.596
|—
|San Diego
|90
|66
|.577
|3
|Arizona
|87
|70
|.554
|6½
|San Francisco
|78
|79
|.497
|15½
|Colorado
|60
|96
|.385
|33
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 4, Baltimore 3
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 8
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 4
Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 17-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 14-8) at Toronto (Francis 8-5), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-11) at Houston (Valdez 14-7), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 11-8) at Oakland (Spence 8-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0
San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 0
Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5) at Philadelphia (Banks 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Falter 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 11-6) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 2-0) at Colorado (Feltner 3-10), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (King 12-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
