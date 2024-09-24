All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-New York 92 64 .590 — Baltimore 86 70 .551 6…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-New York 92 64 .590 — Baltimore 86 70 .551 6 Boston 79 78 .503 13½ Tampa Bay 78 78 .500 14 Toronto 73 84 .465 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 67 .573 — Detroit 82 74 .526 7½ Kansas City 82 74 .526 7½ Minnesota 81 75 .519 8½ Chicago 36 120 .231 53½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 85 72 .541 — Seattle 81 76 .516 4 Texas 74 82 .474 10½ Oakland 67 89 .429 17½ Los Angeles 63 93 .404 21½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 93 64 .592 — New York 87 69 .558 5½ Atlanta 85 71 .545 7½ Washington 69 87 .442 23½ Miami 57 99 .365 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 89 67 .571 — Chicago 80 77 .510 9½ St. Louis 79 77 .506 10 Cincinnati 76 81 .484 13½ Pittsburgh 73 83 .468 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 93 63 .596 — San Diego 90 66 .577 3 Arizona 87 70 .554 6½ San Francisco 78 79 .497 15½ Colorado 60 96 .385 33

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 8, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 4, Baltimore 3

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 8

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 4

Boston 9, Minnesota 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6) at Detroit (Skubal 17-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 14-8) at Toronto (Francis 8-5), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-10), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-11) at Houston (Valdez 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-8) at Oakland (Spence 8-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 2, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 0

Milwaukee 10, Arizona 9

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 1

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5) at Philadelphia (Banks 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Junis 4-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Falter 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Washington (Parker 7-10), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 11-6) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 3-6) at Minnesota (Ober 12-7), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 2-0) at Colorado (Feltner 3-10), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 12-10) at Arizona (Pfaadt 10-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 12-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.