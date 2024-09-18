All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|88
|63
|.583
|—
|Baltimore
|84
|67
|.556
|4
|Boston
|75
|76
|.497
|13
|Tampa Bay
|74
|77
|.490
|14
|Toronto
|72
|79
|.477
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|87
|65
|.572
|—
|Kansas City
|82
|70
|.539
|5
|Minnesota
|80
|71
|.530
|6½
|Detroit
|79
|73
|.520
|8
|Chicago
|36
|116
|.237
|51
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|69
|.543
|—
|Seattle
|77
|74
|.510
|5
|Texas
|72
|79
|.477
|10
|Oakland
|66
|86
|.434
|16½
|Los Angeles
|61
|90
|.404
|21
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|91
|60
|.603
|—
|New York
|83
|68
|.550
|8
|Atlanta
|81
|70
|.536
|10
|Washington
|68
|83
|.450
|23
|Miami
|56
|95
|.371
|35
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|87
|64
|.576
|—
|Chicago
|77
|74
|.510
|10
|St. Louis
|76
|75
|.503
|11
|Cincinnati
|74
|78
|.487
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|71
|80
|.470
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|62
|.589
|—
|San Diego
|86
|66
|.566
|3½
|Arizona
|83
|68
|.550
|6
|San Francisco
|73
|78
|.483
|16
|Colorado
|59
|93
|.388
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2
Detroit 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3
Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings
Texas 13, Toronto 8
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Basso 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shuster 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 12-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 8-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6), 6:50 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 8-8), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 8-4) at Texas (Bradford 5-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 9
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 1
Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 8, Arizona 2
Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Basso 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 6-7) at Cincinnati (Junis 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-4) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Herz 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-6) at St. Louis (Gray 13-9), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
