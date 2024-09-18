All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 88 63 .583 — Baltimore 84 67 .556 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 88 63 .583 — Baltimore 84 67 .556 4 Boston 75 76 .497 13 Tampa Bay 74 77 .490 14 Toronto 72 79 .477 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 87 65 .572 — Kansas City 82 70 .539 5 Minnesota 80 71 .530 6½ Detroit 79 73 .520 8 Chicago 36 116 .237 51

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 69 .543 — Seattle 77 74 .510 5 Texas 72 79 .477 10 Oakland 66 86 .434 16½ Los Angeles 61 90 .404 21

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 91 60 .603 — New York 83 68 .550 8 Atlanta 81 70 .536 10 Washington 68 83 .450 23 Miami 56 95 .371 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 87 64 .576 — Chicago 77 74 .510 10 St. Louis 76 75 .503 11 Cincinnati 74 78 .487 13½ Pittsburgh 71 80 .470 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 89 62 .589 — San Diego 86 66 .566 3½ Arizona 83 68 .550 6 San Francisco 73 78 .483 16 Colorado 59 93 .388 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3

Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Texas 13, Toronto 8

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Seattle 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Basso 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shuster 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 12-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 11-8), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 8-10) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 8-6), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 16-4) at Kansas City (Marsh 8-8), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 8-4) at Texas (Bradford 5-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-10) at Seattle (Miller 11-8), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 2

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 10, Baltimore 0

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 9

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 1

Oakland 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 8, Arizona 2

Houston 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Basso 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 2-3) at Colorado (Gomber 5-10), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Birdsong 3-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 6-7) at Cincinnati (Junis 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-6) at San Diego (Cease 13-11), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Knack 2-4) at Miami (Weathers 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Herz 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-6) at St. Louis (Gray 13-9), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 4:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.