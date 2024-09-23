Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen is set for a long absence after serious knee injury requires surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is facing a long spell on the sidelines after his club…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is facing a long spell on the sidelines after his club said Monday that he sustained a “complete rupture” of a tendon in his right knee that requires surgery.

Ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after getting injured in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Ter Stegen’s right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high cross into the area just before halftime.

Barcelona said that surgery on Ter Stegen’s knee was planned Monday after tests confirmed “that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee.”

The injury comes just as Ter Stegen had been confirmed as the German national team’s No. 1 goalkeeper after years as Manuel Neuer’s backup.

Neuer retired from international soccer after Euro 2024 and coach Julian Nagelsmann said Ter Stegen — who has played 42 games for Germany but none at a major tournament — would be first choice in the future. However, he only played two Nations League games before his injury.

“The news of Marc’s injury was a big shock for us,” Nagelsmann said Monday. “We in the national team are going to miss him on and off the field. We wish Marc all the best for the operation and a quick recovery. We’ll always be there for him on his way back.”

Germany’s most recent squad included backup goalkeepers Alexander Nübel from Stuttgart and Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim. Neither has played a game for Germany.

The 32-year-old Ter Stegen is one of Barcelona’s captains and had started all seven of the team’s games this season. His appearance against Villarreal was his 289th with the club, and took him past legendary Antoni Ramallets into third place on the club’s all-time list of appearances for goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen’s immediate backup at Barcelona is Iñaki Peña. The club is expected to add another goalkeeper to its squad.

Barcelona is off to a perfect start in the Spanish league by winning all six games so far. Coach Hansi Flick is already without several regular starters because of injury, including Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo.

“We have to accept it,” Flick said of Ter Stegen’s injury. “It’s not easy. It was an accident.”

Barcelona’s next match is against Getafe in the Spanish league on Wednesday.

