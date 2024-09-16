Atlanta hosts Chicago after Carter’s 20-point outing

Chicago Sky (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Sky (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-25, 5-13 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky visits the Atlanta Dream after Chennedy Carter scored 20 points in the Sky’s 93-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.5.

The Sky have gone 5-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 5.1.

Atlanta scores 76.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 82.3 Chicago allows. Chicago has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last matchup 78-69 on July 10. Carter scored 19 points to help lead the Sky to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 15.7 points for the Dream.

Reese is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 13.1 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus), Angel Reese: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

