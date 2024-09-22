Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez exits game with right knee contusion

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a right knee…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez exited Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with a right knee contusion after sliding into second base after hitting a double in the third inning.

Alvarez slid into second, stood up and bent over and put his hands on his knees in pain after taking a few steps. Astros training staff and manager Joe Espada went out to check on him.

“Pretty sore,” Espada said about Alvarez. “We are getting some imaging done right now. Not what I wanted to see when I ran out there. Just when he slid and just his weight on the knee. Just the way he landed. So, hopefully we’ll get some good news.”

Alvarez tried to walk it off but continued to put his hands to his knees and up on his head in pain after just a few steps. He was replaced by Mauricio Dubón.

When he exited the game, which Houston lost 9-8, Alvarez was 2 for 2 with a single and a double. The injury comes a day after Alvarez went 4 for 4 with a homer in a 10-4 victory over the Angels on Saturday.

Alvarez entered Sunday hitting .305 with 35 homers and 86 RBIs to lead the Astros in all three categories.

The Astros have five-game lead over Seattle in the AL West standings.

