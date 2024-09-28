Ashleigh Buhai takes lead into final round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai birdied four of the final five holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai birdied four of the final five holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Dottie Ardina on Saturday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Playing in tricky afternoon wind conditions, Buhai rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 eighth with birdies on the par-4 ninth and par-3 11th. The 35-year-old South African player bogeyed the par-4 13th, then closed with birdies on the par-5 14th, par-3 15th and 17th and par-5 18th.

“I did start to get a little frustrated, but I was hitting a lot of good shots,” Buhai said. “Made a silly double bogey, but at least I kept calm and just reminded myself to keep doing what I was doing, and finally got rewarded down the last few holes.”

Buhai had an 11-under 131 total at Pinnacle Country Club after opening with a 64. She won the 2022 Women’s British Open for her first LPGA Tour title and took the ShopRite LPGA Classic last year.

“Tonight, just don’t think about it basically,” Buhai said. “Obviously, easier said than done.”

Ardina, from the Philippines, holed out from 110 yards for eagle on the par-4 fifth in a 67. She’s winless on the LPGA Tour.

“Never been in this position,” Ardina said. “I’m looking forward for a strong finish tomorrow.”

Former University of Arkansas player Gaby Lopez (67) was two strokes back at 9 under with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka (66) and Thai players Arpichaya Yubol (65) and Pajaree Anannarukarn (67).

Lopez, a three-time LPGA Tour winner from Mexico, had a triple bogey on the 14th hole on her first nine, then finished the round with a bogey on No. 9. She also had eight birdies.

“It’s probably the best mental round that I’ve had,” Lopez said. “You know, after having a triple bogey, it’s so easy to kind of just lose yourself and lose patience.”

First-round leader Jasmine Suwannapura followed her opening 63 with a 72, making a double bogey on No. 14. She was tied for 15th at 7 under.

Former Arkansas star Maria Fassi and current Razorbacks player Maria Marin also were 7 under, playing together the first two days. Fassi, the Mexican player who capped her college career with the 2019 NCAA individual title, shot 71. Marin, from Colombia, had a 71.

“This is an experience I’m going to remember my whole live, my debut and playing with Maria,” Marin said.

Victorious Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis, yet another former Arkansas player, was 3 under after a 70. She won the 2014 event.

Lilia Vu, the No. 2 player in the women’s world ranking, made the cut on the number at 2 under with a 69. Defending champion Haeran Ryu missed the cut by a stroke after a 72.

