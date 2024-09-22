AP WNBA Awards

2024 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas (unanimous) 2023 — Breanna Stewart, New York 2022 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle 2021 —…

2024 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas (unanimous)

2023 — Breanna Stewart, New York

2022 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2021 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2020 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington

2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2024 — Cheryl Reeves, Minnesota

2023 — Stephanie White, Connecticut

2022 — Tanisha Wright, Atlanta

2021 — Curt Miller, Connecticut

2020 — Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota

2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington

2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta

2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut

2024 — Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle

2023 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota and Brittney Griner, Phoenix

2022 — Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut

2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas

2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas

2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix

2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York

2024 — Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles

2023 — Satou Sabally, Dallas

2022 — Jackie Young, Las Vegas

2021 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut

2020 — Betnijah Laney, Atlanta

2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix

2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2024 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2023 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2022 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2021 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2020 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle

2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles

2024 — Caitlin Clark, Indiana (unanimous)

2023 — Aliyah Boston, Indiana

2022 — Rhyne Howard, Atlanta

2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, New York

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas

2024 — Tiffany Hayes, Las Vegas

2023 — Alysha Clark, Las Vegas

2022 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut

2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas

2020 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas

2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut

2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York

First Team – A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas

First Team – Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd

First Team — Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu

First Team — Jonquel Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles

First Team — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Arike Ogunbowale

First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes

First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike

First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne

2024 — Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, Leonie Fiebich

2023 — Aliyah Boston, Diamond Miller, Dorka Juhasz, Jordan Horston, Haley Jones, Grace Berger

2022 — Rhyne Howard, Shakira Austin, Rebekah Gardner, NaLyssa Smith, Sam Thomas

2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, Didi Richards, Aari McDonald, Dana Evans, Charli Collier

2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Satou Sabally, Julie Allemand, Chennedy Carter, Jazmine Jones

2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins

2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell

