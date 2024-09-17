Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery, pitches 3 innings in first Rockies start in 16 months

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela returned to a big league mound for the first time in 16 months, flashing solid…

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela returned to a big league mound for the first time in 16 months, flashing solid form at times but also showing some rust.

The 29-year-old Rockies right-hander allowed two runs and four hits in three-plus innings during Colorado’s 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

“I’m super happy for myself,” Senzatela said. “I just want to say thank you to everybody who supported me during this long year, my teammates, my family, my trainers, my coaches. It didn’t start very well but it is what it is. I tried to to keep the game there for the team and at the end of the day we got a win and that’s all that matters.”

Senzatela’s 2022 season was cut short when he tore his left ACL on Aug. 18 during a game at St. Louis when he took a bad step rushing to cover first base on an infield grounder.

He returned last year and pitched on May 5 and 10, leaving the second start with a strained right elbow. He later was diagnosed with a torn UCL and had Tommy John surgery on July 26.

Senzatela struck out two and walked two against the Diamondbacks. He threw 42 of 67 pitches for strikes and averaged 95 mph with 39 fastballs. He also threw 15 sliders, eight changeups and five curveballs,

Corbin Carroll tripled leading off and Ketel Marte followed with a home run to straightaway center field. Senzatela shook off the rough start by retiring five straight and nine of his next 11 batters.

“He looked really good,” catcher Hunter Goodman said. “That first inning, he made a mistake but he came right back firing, wasn’t afraid to throw the fastball. By the second and third inning he was pounding the zone and hitting spots, throwing off speed in there for strikes. It was really good..”

Senzatela made five minor league starts during a rehab assignment ahead of his return.

“It’s really been a couple of years since he’s felt as good as he feels now,” Rockies manager Bud Black said before the game. “I think he’s in a really good spot here to make this start and make a couple more and go into the offseason feeling great.”

