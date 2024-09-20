Angels look to stop road slide, play the Astros

Los Angeles Angels (62-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (83-70, first in the AL West) Houston; Friday,…

Los Angeles Angels (62-91, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (83-70, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (10-13, 3.60 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -254, Angels +207; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Houston Astros.

Houston has an 83-70 record overall and a 43-32 record in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Los Angeles is 30-45 in road games and 62-91 overall. The Angels have gone 32-80 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Astros hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .303 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI. Jose Altuve is 14-for-44 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has a .252 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 18 doubles and 13 home runs. Taylor Ward is 11-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (knee), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: day-to-day (hand), Samuel Aldegheri: 15-Day IL (finger), Bryce Teodosio: 10-Day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Moore: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Pillar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jose Soriano: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (viral infection), Mike Trout: 60-Day IL (meniscus), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.