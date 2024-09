NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson is the AP WNBA Player of the Year and Caitlin Clark is the Rookie…

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson is the AP WNBA Player of the Year and Caitlin Clark is the Rookie of the Year, both as unanimous choices.

