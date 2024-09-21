Aces to host Storm Sunday

Seattle Storm (25-15, 13-7 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (25-15, 13-7 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -7.5; over/under is 163.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the Seattle Storm.

The Aces are 12-8 in conference matchups. Las Vegas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Storm have gone 13-7 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Seattle gives up. Seattle averages 83.2 points per game, 2.3 more than the 80.9 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Young is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Aces.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

