2024 US Open: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

NEW YORK (AP) — Get caught up at the U.S. Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN (men’s final on ABC).

— Other countries are listed here.

Who plays Thursday at the U.S. Open?

The women’s singles semifinals begin at 7 p.m. EDT in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka facing No. 13 Emma Navarro. A victory sends Sabalenka into her second straight U.S. Open final. That will be followed by No. 6 Jessica Pegula against Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up. Pegula reached her first Grand Slam semifinal by upsetting No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. Navarro also will be participating in a major semifinal for the first time. The mixed doubles final starts play in Ashe at 3 p.m., with Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, in his last match before retiring, taking on the No. 3-seeded team of Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The men’s doubles semifinals will be played at Louis Armstrong Stadium beginning at 4 p.m.

Who are the betting favorites at the U.S. Open?

Sabalenka goes into the semifinals as the favorite to win her first U.S. Open title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. She is listed at -145. The two-time defending Australian Open champion from Belarus is a -400 money-line favorite for her match against Navarro, the No. 13 seed from the U.S. She is listed at +300 against Sabalenka. Pegula is a -185 favorite against Muchova (+140) in their semifinal. No. 1 Jannik Sinner is the favorite to take the men’s championship at -250.

What happened Wednesday at the U.S. Open?

In her seventh major quarterfinal, Pegula finally won one with her 6-2, 6-4 victory over Swiatek. Muchova reached her second straight semifinal in Flushing Meadows by beating No. 22 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-4. Sinner eliminated 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach his first semifinal at the U.S. Open, while No. 25 Jack Draper got to his first major semifinal anywhere by beating No. 10 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2. Draper is the first player to reach the U.S. Open semifinals without dropping a set since 2020, and the first British man to get that far in New York since Andy Murray won the title in 2012.

Who plays Friday at the U.S. Open?

The men’s semifinals will be Friday, with Sinner taking on Draper, and No. 12 Taylor Fritz meeting No. 20 Frances Tiafoe in the first all-American matchup in the final four at a Grand Slam tournament since Andre Agassi beat Robby Ginepri in New York in 2005.

What is the U.S. Open schedule?

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— Saturday: Women’s Final

— Sunday: Men’s Final

What do I need to know about tennis and the U.S. Open?

Key stats at the U.S. Open

21 — Number of years since there were multiple American women and multiple American men in the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. At the U.S. Open in 2003, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick (who won the title) all got to the final four.

11 — WTA Tour matches played by Muchova between last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s, after missing nearly 10 months because of surgery on her right wrist.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“I would like to say I’m so happy that you guys cannot ask me about making it to the semis.” — Pegula, to reporters, after breaking her 0-6 drought in Slam quarterfinals by beating Swiatek.

“It was my ghosts inside my mind, and I know all the tennis players have that.” — Haddad Maia, on her struggles concentrating against Muchova.

“At the end of the day, I’m not afraid of being in these positions. I want to keep on doing this, and this is why I play.” — Draper, after playing in his first major quarterfinal.

