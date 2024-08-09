Yankees vs. Rangers game postponed Friday due to rain

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener Friday between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers was postponed until Saturday…

NEW YORK (AP) — The series opener Friday between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers was postponed until Saturday due to rain.

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring torrential rains and heavy winds well into the evening hours — and tornado watches being issued for parts of New York State — the game was postponed shortly after 11 a.m.

The series is now scheduled to open with a traditional doubleheader Saturday — the second one of the week for the Yankees, who split a twinbill with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday following a rainout Tuesday.

For the Saturday doubleheader, the Yankees will start left-hander Carlos Rodón (12-7, 4.37 ERA) in the first game and right-hander Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.09 ERA) in the nightcap. The Rangers have yet to announce their starters but their first two scheduled starters for the series were left-hander Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA) and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (8-5, 3.62 ERA).

The Yankees entered Friday in a tie atop the AL East with the Baltimore Orioles at 68-48. The defending World Series champion Rangers, who were honored at the White House during Thursday’s off-day, are 54-61 and 5 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Rangers in the AL West.

