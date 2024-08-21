Yankees starter Luis Gil exits in 4th inning against Guardians with lower back tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie Luis Gil exited Tuesday night’s start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning…

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie Luis Gil exited Tuesday night’s start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning with lower back tightness.

After throwing an 89 mph changeup to Jose Ramírez, the right-hander called for an athletic trainer. Following a brief meeting on the mound that included New York manager Aaron Boone, Gil was replaced by Tim Hill. Before his final delivery, Gil allowed a homer to Brayan Rocchio and walked Steven Kwan on four pitches.

The Yankees said Gil was examined by Dr. David Trofa, the team’s orthopedic doctor, and will be reassessed again Wednesday. No imaging was scheduled.

After his team’s 9-5 loss in 12 innings, Gil said he began feeling discomfort in the third when he issued two walks and loaded the bases.

“I never felt anything like that,” he said through a translator. “You’re a little worried because you’re coming out of the game because you’re feeling something that’s not right. But at the same time, we’ve just got to take it day by day and see how I feel tomorrow.”

Pitching on seven days’ rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He struggled with command most of the night, walking six and throwing first-pitch strikes to only six of 19 batters.

Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts but has issued 66 walks. He has thrown 124 2/3 innings after missing most of the previous two seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Gil debuted in August 2021 and was 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six outings. He made one start for the Yankees in 2022 before getting injured.

New York dropped out of first place in the AL East, falling a half-game behind Baltimore.

