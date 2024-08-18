Yankees promote top prospect Jasson Domínguez for Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Top prospect Jasson Domínguez was called up by the New York Yankees to serve as the…

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Top prospect Jasson Domínguez was called up by the New York Yankees to serve as the 27th man on their active roster for Sunday night’s Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers.

The teams were allowed an extra player for the yearly Classic played near the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

The 21-year-old Domínguez hit four homers in eight games last season for the Yankees, batting .258 before he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The outfielder was expected to return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.