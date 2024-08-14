Yankees place Chisholm on IL, wait for doctors to decide if surgery needed

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because…

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a sprained left elbow and were waiting for more doctors to weigh in to determine whether he needs surgery, manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees remained hopeful Chisholm’s stay on the IL will be short, though it’s not clear when he’ll resume swinging a bat. He hits left-handed and throws with his right.

“We’ll see what we have,” Boone said. “We’re obviously just a couple days into this. But we’re also somewhat optimistic.”

The Yankees designated right-hander Enyel de los Santos for assignment, two weeks after acquiring him from San Diego at the trade deadline. They also recalled righty Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in time for his start against the Chicago White Sox and also brought back infielder Oswald Peraza from the RailRiders.

Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox. The 2022 All-Star downplayed the injury, saying he wasn’t “super concerned about it.”

Chisholm was acquired by the Yankees from Miami in late July and has contributed right away, hitting .316 with seven homers, 13 runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games. He’s one of just five players in the majors this season with at least 20 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

“He’s been a dynamic player for us,” Boone said. “He provides power, speed. He’s done a great job on defense. He’s been great in the room. But again, hopefully, it’s something that doesn’t turn out to be too long and we can get him back.”

