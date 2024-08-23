Yankees activate Jazz Chisholm off injured list ahead of series opener against the Rockies

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day injured list on Friday after he was…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees activated Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 10-day injured list on Friday after he was sidelined with a sprained left elbow, and he was in the New York lineup against Colorado.

Chisholm, eligible to come off the IL on Friday, was slated to bat fifth and start at third base in the series opener against the Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

Chisholm was hurt Aug. 12, on a head-first dive into home plate while scoring in a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Initial X-rays came back clear, but the Yankees didn’t rule out the possibility of surgery until an MRI detected no damage to his UCL.

Chisholm is batting .316 with seven homers, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases in 14 games since being acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 27. He is batting .257 with 20 homers, 61 RBIs and 27 stolen bases overall.

Chisholm had a fast start with the Yankees, hitting seven homers in his first 12 games, becoming the first player in franchise history to accomplish the feat. He made 13 of his first 14 starts at third base after never having played the position as a big leaguer.

“No secret how well he’s played for us since he’s come over,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I know he wanted to play (last) Friday after a day off, when we put him on the IL, so I know he was chomping at the bit there.”

To make room for Chisholm, the Yankees optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday’s game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.