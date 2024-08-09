Wrestler Vinesh Phogat appeals to get Olympic silver medal after disqualification for missing weight

PARIS (AP) — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has asked sports’ highest court to award her a shared silver medal after…

PARIS (AP) — Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has asked sports’ highest court to award her a shared silver medal after being disqualified from her Paris Olympics final for missing the weight limit.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said a judge in Paris is holding a hearing Friday on Phogat’s appeal.

The decision is “expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games,” the court said.

The closing ceremony is Sunday and medals already were awarded in Phogat’s event.

Phogat barely missed the weight for the 50-kilograms final on Wednesday and the disqualification also cost her getting a medal of any color.

CAS said Phogat filed her appeal Wednesday seeking a new weigh-in and to be allowed to compete in the final but there was too little time to process a hearing.

Phogat beat defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday, then won quarterfinal and semifinal matches to advance to the final.

She announced Thursday she would retire from the sport.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.