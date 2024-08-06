Women head to Paris for Olympics. Final event for PGA Tour to qualify for postseason

International Olympic Committee WOMEN’S GOLF COMPETITION Site: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 6,374. Par: 72. Prize: Gold, silver,…

International Olympic Committee

WOMEN’S GOLF COMPETITION

Site: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France.

Course: Le Golf National. Yardage: 6,374. Par: 72.

Prize: Gold, silver, bronze medals.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 3 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Last time in Tokyo: Nelly Korda two-putted from 30 feet on the final hole for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Mone Inami of Japan. Korda’s victory was the third in her last four individual tournaments and gave the Americans a sweep of the gold medals.

Notes: Nelly Korda tries to become the first player to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals. She is among three Americans in the 60-player field, joined by Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang. … South Korea is the only other country with three players. … Anne Van Dam is the only Dutch player in the Olympics, male or female. The Netherlands had a higher standard and didn’t want to send athletes they felt had no chance of contending. Dewi Weber was left behind. She finished eighth last week on the LPGA. … Lydia Ko is the only golfer to medal in both previous Olympics. She won the silver in Rio de Janeiro and the bronze in Tokyo. … Ayaka Furue of Japan is the only 2024 major champion not in the women’s field. She won the Evian Championship after qualifying ended. … U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso is playing her second Olympics. She represented the Philippines at the Tokyo Games and now represents Japan.

Next site: Riviera Country Club for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Online: https://www.igfgolf.org/

PGA Tour

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Lucas Glover.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last tournament: Jhonattan Vegas won the 3M Open.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup advance to the postseason. Jordan Spieth is at No. 62 and is playing the Wyndham Championship for the first time since 2020. … The field includes 21 players who were in Paris last week for the Olympics. That includes Emiliano Grillo at No. 68 and Victor Perez at No. 71. … Lucas Glover won last year to qualify for the postseason, and then won the first FedEx Cup playoff event. He is No. 75 and trying to get back into the playoffs. … Matt Kuchar’s runner-up finish in the 3M Open moved him to No. 111. He has never missed the PGA Tour’s postseason in the FedEx Cup era. … The field features only two players from the top 20 in the world ranking. … Rickie Fowler did not enter. At No. 102, he will miss the postseason for the second time in four years. … The top 10 after this week earn $40 million in bonuses through the Comcast Business Top 10. Scottie Scheffler is assured of being No. 1, which is worth $8 million.

Next week: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

PGA Tour Champions

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Washington.

Course: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,217. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stephen Ames.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Last tournament: K.J. Choi won the Senior British Open.

Notes: The PGA Tour Champions begins a stretch of six tournaments over the next seven weeks. … Ernie Els leads the PGA Tour Champions with three victories this year and leads the Charles Schwab Cup. He had three career victories on the Champions circuit coming into this year. … Notah Begay III received one of the two sponsor exemptions. … Angel Cabrera, the two-time major champion from Argentina, tied for fifth in the Senior British Open. He is the third alternate to get into the field at Snoqualmie. … The tournament dates to 2005. Tom Kite and Bernhard Langer are the only players to have won it twice. … Steve Stricker is not in the field. He has yet to win this year, after posting six victories last season on the PGA Tour Champions. … Stephen Ames, a two-time winner this year, is the defending champion. He set a tournament record last year for largest winning margin and seven shots.

Next week: Shaw Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Korn Ferry Tour

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONS

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Alejandro Tosti.

Points leader: Steven Fisk.

Last week: Karl Vilips won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Magnit Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LPGA Tour

Last week: Moriya Jutanugarn won the Portland Classic.

Next week: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European Tour

Last tournament: Xander Schauffele won the British Open.

Next week: D+D Czech Masters.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LIV Golf League

Last week: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf United Kingdom.

Next week: LIV Golf Greenbrier on Aug. 16-18.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com

Other tours

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Defending champion: Megan Schofill. Television: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Asian Tour: International Series England, Foxhills GC (Longcross), Surrey, England. Defending champion: Andy Ogletree. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Yokohama Minato Championship, Yokohama CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Previous winner: Keita Nakajima. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Farmfoods Scottish Open, Newmachar GC, Aberdeen, Scotland. Previous winner: Sam Bairstow. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72, Karuizawa 72 GC (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Nana Suganuma. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

