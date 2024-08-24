Wilson leads Las Vegas against Chicago after 24-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (17-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-17, 5-10 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (17-11, 9-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-17, 5-10 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 24 points in the Aces’ 87-74 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky have gone 4-9 at home. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Angel Reese leads the Sky with 12.6 rebounds.

The Aces are 8-4 on the road. Las Vegas has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

Chicago averages 78.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 83.1 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Chicago allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 17 the Sky won 93-85 led by 34 points from Chennedy Carter, while Wilson scored 28 points for the Aces.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 13.6 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Sky.

Wilson is averaging 26.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, two steals and 2.6 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Aces: 5-5, averaging 85.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.