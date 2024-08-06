Willy Adames hits a pair of 2-run homers to help the Brewers rout the Braves 10-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Willy Adames hit a pair of two-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Atlanta Braves 10-0,…

ATLANTA (AP) — Willy Adames hit a pair of two-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Atlanta Braves 10-0, handing them their third straight loss Tuesday night.

Colin Rea (10-3) dominated the Braves for seven innings, striking out a season-high nine batters while allowing five hits and one walk. Rea has not given up a run in his last three road starts, spanning 19 innings.

“When you are executing and changing speeds, it is kind of hard for them to get on balance and get on time,” Rea said. “It is a good lineup, we just did a good job executing tonight.”

The Brewers improved to 14-5 in Rea’s 19 starts this season.

“People love playing behind him,” said Brewers manager Pat Murphy. “They love that he fills up the zone. He never makes an excuse and he’s prepared for his start.”

Adames was 4 for 5 with four RBIs, giving him 75 on the season. William Contreras was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Ortiz, Rhys Hoskins, Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang had two hits apiece as the Brewers finished with 16.

Bryce Elder (2-5) gave up seven runs on eight hits in just 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Elder will be sent to Triple-A and a reliever will be brought up Wednesday. Elder has a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts.

Elder faced the Brewers a week ago and held them to one run in 6 1/3 innings in Milwaukee. The tables turned quickly at Truist Park, with the Brewers scoring three in the first. Turang led off with a single and stole second, then came home when Contreras tripled to right field on a ball that sent Jorge Soler crashing into the wall. Adames followed that up with a 426-foot home run to center field.

“It was the same everything,” Contreras said when asked what the difference was against Elder the second time around. “We went out there with the same approach and we connected this time. Obviously, that led to the result of the game for us.”

Ortiz knocked in Rhys Hoskins in the second inning, then Adames hit his second two-run homer in the third, again driving in Contreras. Sal Frelick scored on an RBI single by Turang, and Elder was gone one batter later.

Contreras added a two-out RBI double in the sixth to right field.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson was 2 for 4 with two doubles.

The Braves have been shut out in back-to-back games and are 2-7 in their last nine home games.

“We have been so accustomed to being an offensive force here,” Snitker said. “Now all of the sudden we’re not, for whatever reason.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Bryan Hudson (oblique) will throw a multi-inning rehab appearance at Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Braves: OF Michael Harris II began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett and went 1 for 4 with a walk as a DH. He may return to the team during its upcoming 10-game road trip, which starts Friday. Snitker said Harris will start off as DH and then play the outfield before rejoining the big club. He is eligible to be activated on Aug. 14. … Starter Reynaldo López (7-4, 2.06 ERA) played catch for the first time Tuesday since leaving his July 28 start with forearm tightness. He is on the 15-day IL and is eligible to return Aug. 17.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Chris Sale (13-3, 2.71 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (6-6, 3.89) in the second game of the three-game series Wednesday.

