Willi Castro’s 2-run single highlights 3-run 8th inning as Twins beat struggling Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willi Castro drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single and another Minnesota run scored on…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Willi Castro drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single and another Minnesota run scored on the play due to a throwing error as the Twins rallied to beat the slumping Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the eighth, the Twins got singles from Edouard Julien and Christian Vázquez on 0-2 pitches by Nathan Eovaldi (8-7). Austin Martin loaded the bases by beating out a sacrifice bunt that was initially ruled an out before being overturned following a Twins challenge. Castro’s single up the middle off David Robertson against a defense playing him to pull scored Julien and Vázquez. A throw by Texas center fielder Leody Taveras to third base bounced past Josh Jung, allowing Martin to score and giving the Twins a 4-2 lead.

“I think it’s a confidence everybody has,” Castro said. “We never give up. We got some good AB’s out there. We’re going to keep playing like this.”

Trevor Larnach hit his career-best 12th homer of the season and the Twins added a run in the ninth on Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly that scored Carlos Santana, who drew the game’s only walk.

Ronny Henriquez (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of David Festa and earned his first big-league victory. With closer Jhoan Duran having pitched the previous three days, Cole Sands worked a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save in seven chances.

The playoff-contending Twins have won three games of the four-game series that concludes Sunday and moved a season-best 17 games over .500 at 70-53. Minnesota is two games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Carson Kelly drove in both runs for Texas with a single in the second inning and a double in the fourth.

The defending World Series champion Rangers are a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 56-68 and have lost 16 of 21 since a five-game winning streak in late July.

It was Texas’ fourth loss in 48 games when leading after seven innings.

“Just a couple balls that were left up I guess with two strikes,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “You have to give them credit. They did a good piece of hitting. And then we broke down defensively there. That didn’t help matters.”

Eovaldi limited Minnesota to three hits, including Larnach’s home run leading off the fourth, and had retired 12 consecutive batters going into the eighth. He left his Aug. 10 start against the New York Yankees after three innings and 81 pitches because of right side tightness.

Kelly, who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on July 28, drove in two runs for the third time in eight starts for Texas.

SPECIAL GUEST

Former Rangers 3B Adrian Beltré, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, was recognized during an on-field ceremony before the contest. Beltré played the last eight of his 21 big-league seasons with Texas. He’ll be honored with a statue outside Globe Life Field to be unveiled before next season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (elbow surgery in June 2023) threw a third session against live batters and is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, probably with Double-A Frisco. … RHP Jon Gray (groin strain) also faced live batters, and Bochy declared him ready to return to pitch for the first time since July 23.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo López (11-8, 4.67 ERA) is 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA in three career starts versus Texas, including a May 26 loss when he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’ll face Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.79), who has received one run of support in two starts since being activated Aug. 6.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.