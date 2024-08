Western & Southern Open Results

Tuesday At Lindner Family Tennis Center Cincinnati Purse: $6,795,555 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western &…

Tuesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,795,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, France, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Luciano Darderi, Italy, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (12), United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert (13), France, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Musetti (14), Italy, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Lulu Sun, New Zealand, def. Linda Noskova, Czechia, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Daria Kasatkina (9), Russia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Donna Vekic (16), Croatia, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan, China, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, ret.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Yuan Yue and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Hanyu Guo, China, 6-1, 7-5.

Yana Sizikova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6).

